St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.5269494207446 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

St Jude Medical stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.82. 14,736,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. St Jude Medical has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

About St Jude Medical

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

