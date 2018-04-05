Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €89.00 ($109.88) price target on Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAZ. Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) price objective on shares of Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) price objective on shares of Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) price objective on shares of Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €73.49 ($90.73).

Shares of ETR:SAZ traded up €0.30 ($0.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €83.48 ($103.06). The stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,761. Stada Arzneimittel has a 1-year low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a 1-year high of €90.24 ($111.41).

Stada Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux.

