Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 469.30 ($6.59).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLA shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.76) to GBX 440 ($6.18) in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 503 ($7.06) to GBX 469 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £186,000 ($261,089.28). Also, insider Kevin A. H. Parry bought 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £50,858.22 ($71,389.98). Insiders acquired 84,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,996,170 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SLA stock traded up GBX 9.30 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 363.80 ($5.11). 11,510,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.67 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.60 ($6.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.00.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

