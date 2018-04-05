Contrasting Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) and Stanley Furniture (STLY)

Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ: STLY) and Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Stanley Furniture alerts:

This table compares Stanley Furniture and Kimball International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Furniture $44.57 million 0.21 -$5.25 million N/A N/A Kimball International $669.93 million 0.97 $37.50 million N/A N/A

Kimball International has higher revenue and earnings than Stanley Furniture.

Volatility & Risk

Stanley Furniture has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Furniture and Kimball International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Furniture -2.34% -10.31% -5.70% Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stanley Furniture and Kimball International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stanley Furniture does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Stanley Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Stanley Furniture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimball International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimball International beats Stanley Furniture on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world. The Company’s products are marketed under the Stanley Furniture brand, but also under sub-brands, including Coastal Living and Stone & Leigh. The Company’s products are marketed as wood residential home furnishings and include a range of offerings for the home, including dining, bedroom, living room, home office, home entertainment, accent items, and nursery and youth furniture. The Company provides products in a range of wood species and finishes. The Company’s product is sourced from independently owned factories in Southeast Asia, primarily in Vietnam.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.