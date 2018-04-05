Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,696,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 461,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $79,050.95, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

