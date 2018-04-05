Starta Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (STA)

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Starta has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $740.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starta has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Starta token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00007778 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00695036 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00182850 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Starta Token Profile

Starta’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 5,293,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,200,017 tokens. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starta’s official website is startaico.com.

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starta must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

