Statoil ASA (STO) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Statoil ASA earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1749739989975 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STO shares. ValuEngine raised Statoil ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Statoil ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Statoil ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Statoil ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Statoil ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Statoil ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:STO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,348. Statoil ASA has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $79,091.38, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Statoil ASA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Statoil ASA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

