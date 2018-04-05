Statoil ASA (STO) versus CNOOC (CEO) Critical Comparison

Statoil ASA (NYSE: STO) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Statoil ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $4.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Statoil ASA pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNOOC pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Statoil ASA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Statoil ASA and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statoil ASA 7.50% 11.86% 4.11% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Statoil ASA and CNOOC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Statoil ASA 3 11 2 0 1.94 CNOOC 0 1 4 1 3.00

Statoil ASA currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.11%. CNOOC has a consensus target price of $72.32, indicating a potential downside of 49.78%. Given Statoil ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Statoil ASA is more favorable than CNOOC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Statoil ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Statoil ASA has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Statoil ASA and CNOOC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Statoil ASA $61.19 billion 1.33 $4.59 billion $1.38 17.72 CNOOC $27.58 billion 2.33 $3.65 billion $9.30 15.47

Statoil ASA has higher revenue and earnings than CNOOC. CNOOC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Statoil ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Statoil ASA beats CNOOC on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. DPI segment manages the Company’s upstream activities that are not included in the DPN and Development and Production USA (DPUSA) business areas. MMP segment manages its marketing and trading activities related to oil products and natural gas, transportation, processing and manufacturing, and the development of oil and gas. Other segment includes activities in New Energy Solutions (NES), Technology, Projects and Drilling (TPD), Global Strategy and Business Development (GSB), and Corporate staffs and support functions.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments. The Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products. The Trading segment is engaged in the trading of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products. The Corporate segment is engaged in corporate-related businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses in China, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil, among others.

