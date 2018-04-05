Steel Dynamics (STLD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. 1,034,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10,406.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%. equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 80.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

