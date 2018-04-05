Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News stories about Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stellus Capital Inv earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.6367214920933 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SCM opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.52. Stellus Capital Inv has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Stellus Capital Inv had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 57.04%. analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Inv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Stellus Capital Inv’s payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Inv in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other Stellus Capital Inv news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,248,920 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

