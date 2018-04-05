Delta Air Lines (DAL) Given a $71.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been assigned a $71.00 price target by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.79 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 4,416,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,235. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,975.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $1,431,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 51,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delta Air Lines (DAL) Given a $71.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stephens-analysts-give-delta-air-lines-dal-a-71-00-price-target-updated.html.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.