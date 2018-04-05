Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,132,000 after acquiring an additional 988,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,821,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,840,000 after acquiring an additional 922,641 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,672,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,117,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,168,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4,956.44, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stericycle-inc-srcl-position-trimmed-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.