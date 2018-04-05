Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (STE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steris by 1,122.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,722.87, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.17 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

In other news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $128,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $184,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,536. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on Steris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

