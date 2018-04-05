Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Media stories about Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4973182492143 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

SBT opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael A. Montemayor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, f.s.b. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposits; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit.

