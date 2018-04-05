Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stake Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,955 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Sterling Bancorp worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,516,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 794,685.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,078,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after buying an additional 1,789,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,606,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,719,000 after buying an additional 135,984 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,978.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on STL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

