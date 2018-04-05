Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $444,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,690,214 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $123,831,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,214,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,321 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,185 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $40,945.78, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 29,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $151,461.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,467.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

