Markel Co. (MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel Sells 200 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.08, for a total value of $228,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,666,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MKL traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $936.95 and a 52-week high of $1,194.98. The firm has a market cap of $16,120.60, a P/E ratio of 319.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 0.39%. research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,172.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Markel by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/steven-a-markel-sells-200-shares-of-markel-co-mkl-stock-updated-updated.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.