Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) CEO Sells 14,233 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UNH opened at $228.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $210,176.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

