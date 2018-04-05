Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.10 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $814,465.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,355 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

