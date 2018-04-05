Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) a $28.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDEV. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Dev in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Dev presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Shares of Centennial Resource Dev stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 1,686,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,174. The company has a market cap of $4,833.27, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Centennial Resource Dev has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.14.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. Centennial Resource Dev had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 2.42%. research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Dev will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Dev news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of Centennial Resource Dev stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Dev Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

