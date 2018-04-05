Stitch Fix (SFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 price target on Stitch Fix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 312,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,035. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $309,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,224 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $25,974,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. potrero capital research llc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stitch Fix (SFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stitch-fix-sfix-rating-increased-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.