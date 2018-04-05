STK (CRYPTO:STK) Achieves Market Cap of $13.47 Million

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. STK has a market cap of $13.47 million and $2.29 million worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STK has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00687659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About STK

STK was first traded on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,834,575 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will promise to provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact with it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

