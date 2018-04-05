Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 947 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,215% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,602.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $468.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $52,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony J. Bender bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.02 per share, with a total value of $72,529.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $511,551. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3,194.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

