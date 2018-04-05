Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,328% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4,646.32, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 179.87% and a net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-shell-midstream-partners-call-options-shlx-updated-updated.html.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.