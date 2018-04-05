Phillips 66 Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 507 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $165,013,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,117,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $23,677,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,570,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after buying an additional 226,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after buying an additional 215,461 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSXP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $56.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

PSXP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 95,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,437. The company has a market cap of $5,791.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 44.16% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

