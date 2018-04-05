Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $466,000 in Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Silver Spring Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Silver Spring Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNI. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silver Spring Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Silver Spring Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Silver Spring Networks stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Silver Spring Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

