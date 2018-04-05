Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $462,000 in AAON (AAON)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in AAON by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AAON stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. AAON has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,905.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. AAON had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-12585-aaon-inc-aaon-updated.html.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.