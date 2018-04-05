Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bel Fuse by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BELFB stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $236.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

