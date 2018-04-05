6,305 Shares in iRobot (IRBT) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,830.14, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. iRobot has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $109.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.02 million. iRobot had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. iRobot’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-invests-484000-in-irobot-co-irbt-stock-updated.html.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.