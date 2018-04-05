Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,299 Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,234,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,281,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 97,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Deluxe by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 330,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DLX stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $3,481.65, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deluxe news, insider Malcolm Mcroberts sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $412,982.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $1,279,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,242 shares in the company, valued at $21,597,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,159 shares of company stock worth $3,592,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-invests-791000-in-deluxe-co-dlx-updated-updated.html.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.