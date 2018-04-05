Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $795,000 in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Xylem by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $87,947.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,907 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

XYL opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $13,509.96, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

