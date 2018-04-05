25,945 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 209.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $377,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $408,000.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

PENN opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,303.83, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

