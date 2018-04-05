Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,944 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Assurant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Assurant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Assurant by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 99,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Assurant by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,627.28, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

