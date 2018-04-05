Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,120 Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.76, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

