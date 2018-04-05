Stone Run Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Stone Run Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for 1.9% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,195,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $942,682,000 after buying an additional 277,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,068,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,628,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,459,000 after buying an additional 73,934 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 3,093,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,718,000 after buying an additional 205,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,874,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,680.86, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.84 million. Trimble had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

