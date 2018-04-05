Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect StoneMor Partners (STON) Share Price

Headlines about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.4875695043333 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

NYSE STON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,334. StoneMor Partners has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. research analysts expect that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneMor Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneMor Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other StoneMor Partners news, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree acquired 72,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $440,364.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 573,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,481. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/stonemor-partners-ston-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.