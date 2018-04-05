STORE Capital (STOR) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Volk purchased 4,250 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 4,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $295,603 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in STORE Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,628,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1,073.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,812,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 507,676 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital (NYSE STOR) traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.83. 755,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,975. STORE Capital has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,763.85, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.78%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

