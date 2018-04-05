Stox (STX) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Stox token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Liqui and Bancor Network. Stox has a market cap of $8.34 million and $672,768.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stox has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00689721 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185393 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038680 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Stox Token Profile

Stox launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,636,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,155,123 tokens. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stox is an open source, Ethereum based prediction market platform that leverages the concept of the wisdom of the crowd. It allows users to trade the outcome of upcoming events in multiple categories, including finance, sports, politics and more. “

Buying and Selling Stox

Stox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, COSS, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Qryptos, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

