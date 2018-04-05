Stratex International plc (STI) Insider Purchases £8,566.59 in Stock

Stratex International plc (LON:STI) insider Tim Livesey purchased 856,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,566.59 ($12,024.97).

Stratex International stock remained flat at $GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday. 246,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Stratex International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.11 ($0.03).

Stratex International Company Profile

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company's primary projects are the Homase-Akrokerri gold project; and the Dalafin gold project in West Africa. Stratex International Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

