Stratis Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00051735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, Upbit and Coinrail. Stratis has a total market cap of $348.30 million and $9.67 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032700 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012159 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00074286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022356 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031240 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00441444 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,805,386 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinrail, Abucoins, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

