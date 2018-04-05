StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,360.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $140,109.00 and $17,360.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 18,984,246,847,200 coins and its circulating supply is 537,505,773,562 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

