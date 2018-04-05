Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) One Day Volume Tops $4.35 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin, Tidex and COSS. Substratum has a total market cap of $122.02 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00691873 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00185301 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035199 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,921,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via micro transactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta and COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

