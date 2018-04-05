Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Suffolk Capital Management LLC

Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.7% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 396,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151,502.05, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. TheStreet lowered Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

