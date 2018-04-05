Sugar Exchange Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:SGR)

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Sugar Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sugar Exchange has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Sugar Exchange has a market cap of $306,838.00 and approximately $18,707.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sugar Exchange alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00693224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00182080 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sugar Exchange Token Profile

Sugar Exchange’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 tokens. Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange. Sugar Exchange’s official website is sugarexchange.io.

Buying and Selling Sugar Exchange

Sugar Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Sugar Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sugar Exchange must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sugar Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Sugar Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugar Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.