Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 31st.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59,531.71, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 267,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/sumitomo-mitsui-financial-group-smfg-cut-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.