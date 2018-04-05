Summit Equities Inc Has $855,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Summit Equities Inc trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 0.1% of Summit Equities Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Equities Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:MMP opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $13,290.09, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

