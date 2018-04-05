Summit Materials (SUM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.28.

SUM opened at $29.50 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3,160.85, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $490.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 447,959 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $13,895,688.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,519.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 26,167 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $845,717.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,883 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,351. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

