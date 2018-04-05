Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNHY. ValuEngine raised Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair began coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,492. The firm has a market cap of $1,618.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sun Hydraulics has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,084,000 after buying an additional 714,473 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,263,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after buying an additional 134,273 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 127,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

