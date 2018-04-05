Sun Life Financial (SLF) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News stories about Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sun Life Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1100362022802 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. 592,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,907. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24,816.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3617 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sun Life Financial (SLF) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.17” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/sun-life-financial-slf-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17.html.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.