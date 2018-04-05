Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price

Headlines about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1483772419778 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

SU traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,219. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $56,395.55, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/suncor-energy-su-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-23-updated.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.